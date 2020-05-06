All apartments in Cottage City
3727 38TH AVE #1

3727 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3727 38th Street, Cottage City, MD 20722
Cottage City

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Freshly painted 2 bed-1bath, 860 square feet available in this house. Unit is separate from the rest of house and features spacious and fully equipped kitchen with tile flooring, dishwasher and pantry. Wood flooring throughout the rest of the place, W/D combo in unit, high efficiency ductless HVAC, ceiling fans in both bedrooms. 1 off-street parking space reserved in property parking lot. Water included in rent. Tenant pays electricity/cable. Common space around house are shared. Landlord takes care of lawn and exterior maintenance. Great location in Cottage City for EZ commute b/w DC & MD. Min to W. Hyattsville Metro, Costco, shopping center, etc! Pets case by case <35lbs. Max 2 applicants to qualify. Avail. NOW. Must See! Apply online. https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/3727-38TH-Avenue-UNIT-1-Brentwood-MD-20722-290826551

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 38TH AVE #1 have any available units?
3727 38TH AVE #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage City, MD.
What amenities does 3727 38TH AVE #1 have?
Some of 3727 38TH AVE #1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 38TH AVE #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3727 38TH AVE #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 38TH AVE #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3727 38TH AVE #1 is pet friendly.
Does 3727 38TH AVE #1 offer parking?
Yes, 3727 38TH AVE #1 offers parking.
Does 3727 38TH AVE #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3727 38TH AVE #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 38TH AVE #1 have a pool?
No, 3727 38TH AVE #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3727 38TH AVE #1 have accessible units?
No, 3727 38TH AVE #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 38TH AVE #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3727 38TH AVE #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3727 38TH AVE #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3727 38TH AVE #1 has units with air conditioning.

