3727 38TH AVE #1

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Freshly painted 2 bed-1bath, 860 square feet available in this house. Unit is separate from the rest of house and features spacious and fully equipped kitchen with tile flooring, dishwasher and pantry. Wood flooring throughout the rest of the place, W/D combo in unit, high efficiency ductless HVAC, ceiling fans in both bedrooms. 1 off-street parking space reserved in property parking lot. Water included in rent. Tenant pays electricity/cable. Common space around house are shared. Landlord takes care of lawn and exterior maintenance. Great location in Cottage City for EZ commute b/w DC & MD. Min to W. Hyattsville Metro, Costco, shopping center, etc! Pets case by case <35lbs. Max 2 applicants to qualify. Avail. NOW. Must See! Apply online. https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/3727-38TH-Avenue-UNIT-1-Brentwood-MD-20722-290826551