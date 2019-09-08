Rent Calculator
836 Balboa Ave
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 1
836 Balboa Ave
836 Balboa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
836 Balboa Avenue, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
House for Rent - Property Id: 151403
Hardwood Floors
Carpet in Bedrooms
Washer & Dryer
Fenced In Yard
Close to Metro
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151403p
Property Id 151403
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5119766)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 836 Balboa Ave have any available units?
836 Balboa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coral Hills, MD
.
What amenities does 836 Balboa Ave have?
Some of 836 Balboa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 836 Balboa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
836 Balboa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Balboa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 836 Balboa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coral Hills
.
Does 836 Balboa Ave offer parking?
No, 836 Balboa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 836 Balboa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 Balboa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Balboa Ave have a pool?
No, 836 Balboa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 836 Balboa Ave have accessible units?
No, 836 Balboa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Balboa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 Balboa Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 836 Balboa Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 836 Balboa Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
