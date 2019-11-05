Rent Calculator
Coral Hills, MD
4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE
Last updated November 5 2019
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE
4257 Southern Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4257 Southern Avenue, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4 Bed 2 Full baths Cape set on partially fenced yard. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring,new carpeting, lots of storage space and off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE have any available units?
4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coral Hills, MD
.
What amenities does 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE have?
Some of 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coral Hills
.
Does 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4257 SOUTHERN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
