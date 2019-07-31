4014 Vine Street, Coral Hills, MD 20743 Coral Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This newly remolded home awaits a new tenant. Complete with fresh paint, carpet, hardwood flooring, new kitchen appliances, bathroom on each floor, finished basement, private driveway and plenty of yard space for entertaining and enjoyment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4014 VINE STREET have any available units?
4014 VINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
What amenities does 4014 VINE STREET have?
Some of 4014 VINE STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 VINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4014 VINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.