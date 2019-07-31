All apartments in Coral Hills
4014 VINE STREET
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

4014 VINE STREET

4014 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

4014 Vine Street, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This newly remolded home awaits a new tenant. Complete with fresh paint, carpet, hardwood flooring, new kitchen appliances, bathroom on each floor, finished basement, private driveway and plenty of yard space for entertaining and enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

