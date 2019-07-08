Rent Calculator
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM
1231 LARCHMONT AVE
1231 Larchmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1231 Larchmont Avenue, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Clean, updated - washer & dryer included / steps to public transportation, grocery & minutes from Ritchie Station Shopping . Housing Vouchers welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1231 LARCHMONT AVE have any available units?
1231 LARCHMONT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coral Hills, MD
.
What amenities does 1231 LARCHMONT AVE have?
Some of 1231 LARCHMONT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1231 LARCHMONT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1231 LARCHMONT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 LARCHMONT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1231 LARCHMONT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coral Hills
.
Does 1231 LARCHMONT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1231 LARCHMONT AVE offers parking.
Does 1231 LARCHMONT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 LARCHMONT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 LARCHMONT AVE have a pool?
No, 1231 LARCHMONT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1231 LARCHMONT AVE have accessible units?
No, 1231 LARCHMONT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 LARCHMONT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 LARCHMONT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 LARCHMONT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 LARCHMONT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
