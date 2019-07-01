All apartments in Coral Hills
1012 Clovis Avenue

Location

1012 Clovis Avenue, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely renovated 3 bed 2 bath spacious back yard, with a 2 car driveway. All bathrooms, and kitchen has been modernized, new wood floors, and finishes, full bathroom in master suite. The house sits on a hill with nice sites of the neighborhood. Tenant is responsible for electric, water, and gas., but will receive a $60 credit towards utilities from basement tenant. The only thing you have to do is Move In. This home is centrally & Conveniently located close to public transportation, metro, shopping, seconds away from DC!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Clovis Avenue have any available units?
1012 Clovis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
What amenities does 1012 Clovis Avenue have?
Some of 1012 Clovis Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Clovis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Clovis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Clovis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Clovis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Hills.
Does 1012 Clovis Avenue offer parking?
No, 1012 Clovis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Clovis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Clovis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Clovis Avenue have a pool?
No, 1012 Clovis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Clovis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1012 Clovis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Clovis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Clovis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Clovis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1012 Clovis Avenue has units with air conditioning.
