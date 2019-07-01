1012 Clovis Avenue

Amenities

Completely renovated 3 bed 2 bath spacious back yard, with a 2 car driveway. All bathrooms, and kitchen has been modernized, new wood floors, and finishes, full bathroom in master suite. The house sits on a hill with nice sites of the neighborhood. Tenant is responsible for electric, water, and gas., but will receive a $60 credit towards utilities from basement tenant. The only thing you have to do is Move In. This home is centrally & Conveniently located close to public transportation, metro, shopping, seconds away from DC!

