Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool bbq/grill garage parking clubhouse tennis court

The Elms at Kendall Ridge is located in the Village of Long Reach. Just ten minutes from major commuter routes I-95, Route 100 and Route 29. Conveniently located close to Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington DC with an array of shopping, dining and entertainment. The Elms at Kendall Ridge offer a balance of convenience with the amenities you are looking for in a home. Contact us today for more information!