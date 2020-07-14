The Elms at Kendall Ridge.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Starts at $500 based on approved credit.
Move-in Fees: $300 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50/monthly for 1 pet or $80/monthly for 2 pets
restrictions: Breed: No aggressive breeds
Weight: 2 pet maximum per apartment. Not to exceed 120 lbs full grown.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Private garages available for $175/month and $150 deposit. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units