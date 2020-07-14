All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:31 AM

The Elms at Kendall Ridge

8399 Tamar Dr · (410) 324-6236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 632 · Avail. now

$1,882

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$1,911

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 542 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,997

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 744 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,738

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 241 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,763

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Elms at Kendall Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
parking
clubhouse
tennis court
The Elms at Kendall Ridge is located in the Village of Long Reach. Just ten minutes from major commuter routes I-95, Route 100 and Route 29. Conveniently located close to Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington DC with an array of shopping, dining and entertainment. The Elms at Kendall Ridge offer a balance of convenience with the amenities you are looking for in a home. Contact us today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Starts at $500 based on approved credit.
Move-in Fees: $300 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50/monthly for 1 pet or $80/monthly for 2 pets
restrictions: Breed: No aggressive breeds Weight: 2 pet maximum per apartment. Not to exceed 120 lbs full grown.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Private garages available for $175/month and $150 deposit. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Elms at Kendall Ridge have any available units?
The Elms at Kendall Ridge has 6 units available starting at $1,738 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Elms at Kendall Ridge have?
Some of The Elms at Kendall Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Elms at Kendall Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
The Elms at Kendall Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Elms at Kendall Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Elms at Kendall Ridge is pet friendly.
Does The Elms at Kendall Ridge offer parking?
Yes, The Elms at Kendall Ridge offers parking.
Does The Elms at Kendall Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Elms at Kendall Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Elms at Kendall Ridge have a pool?
Yes, The Elms at Kendall Ridge has a pool.
Does The Elms at Kendall Ridge have accessible units?
No, The Elms at Kendall Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does The Elms at Kendall Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Elms at Kendall Ridge has units with dishwashers.

