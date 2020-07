Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments green community lobby online portal package receiving playground putting green smoke-free community volleyball court

Welcome to Monarch Mills, a 2017 PMA PACE Award-winning apartment community in Columbia, MD, that provides luxurious, convenient, sustainable living. We offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. With exciting community amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and a wooded area with well-manicured paths, youll love living in Howard County. Plus, our location allows residents to enjoy easy access to Columbia, Baltimore, and Washington, DC.