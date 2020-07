Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel furnished bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are located in the heart of Columbia Town Center next to Symphony Woods, Lake Kittamagundi, Tobey's Dinner Theatre, HO. CO. Library, and Whole Foods. Take a stroll to the Lake, Whole Foods, a variety of Restaurants, The Columbia Mall across the street, Movie Theatre, and many more amenities. Our Community is nestled in a natural wooded setting with lush trees and landscaping. Enjoy one of our many private outdoor courtyards and large swimming pool. Accessible to both Washington, DC and Baltimore, MD just off Rt. 29 and minutes to BWI Airport.