Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Bluffs at Fairway Hills

4965 Columbia Rd · (410) 406-6932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4965 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD 21044
Fairway Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2fs · Avail. now

$1,373

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit sfs2 · Avail. now

$1,373

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit Fairway2 · Avail. now

$1,422

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bluffs at Fairway Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
online portal
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home We offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you. Each apartment even has a free storage locker. At Hillendale Gate Apartments at The Gardens, we have what you need to live comfortably. Featuring a duo of comfortable floor plans, Hillendale Gate Apartments at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $250 - Up to 2 Month's Rent
Additional: Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bluffs at Fairway Hills have any available units?
Bluffs at Fairway Hills has 3 units available starting at $1,373 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Bluffs at Fairway Hills have?
Some of Bluffs at Fairway Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bluffs at Fairway Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Bluffs at Fairway Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bluffs at Fairway Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Bluffs at Fairway Hills is pet friendly.
Does Bluffs at Fairway Hills offer parking?
Yes, Bluffs at Fairway Hills offers parking.
Does Bluffs at Fairway Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bluffs at Fairway Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bluffs at Fairway Hills have a pool?
No, Bluffs at Fairway Hills does not have a pool.
Does Bluffs at Fairway Hills have accessible units?
No, Bluffs at Fairway Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Bluffs at Fairway Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bluffs at Fairway Hills has units with dishwashers.

