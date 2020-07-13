Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal trash valet

Bell Columbia offers luxury apartment homes, surrounded by some of the most desirable residential neighborhoods in Columbia, Maryland. One of the most successful planned communities in the country, Columbia is a magnet in the Baltimore- Washington corridor, attracting families in search of good schools and businesses. Named #1 on Money Magazine's “Best Places to Live” in 2016, Columbia ranks in the top 5% of the 823 places on the list for job growth and economic opportunity, and the schools are some of the best in the country.



Bell Columbia is located three miles west of Columbia Town Center, anchored by Nordstrom, eleven miles from Fort Meade, twenty miles from Baltimore, and thirty miles from both Annapolis and Washington, DC. Residents choose Bell Columbia because of the upgraded apartment finishes, community amenities, and location seven miles west of I-95.



All of our homes have been newly enhanced and include energy efficient appliance package, custom 42” cabinets, track lig