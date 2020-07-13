All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Bell Columbia

12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy · (443) 991-7786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12050B · Avail. Sep 9

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 11990F · Avail. Aug 31

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 11970A · Avail. Sep 17

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11980F · Avail. Sep 21

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 11980R · Avail. Sep 12

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 11950J · Avail. Oct 9

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Columbia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
trash valet
Bell Columbia offers luxury apartment homes, surrounded by some of the most desirable residential neighborhoods in Columbia, Maryland. One of the most successful planned communities in the country, Columbia is a magnet in the Baltimore- Washington corridor, attracting families in search of good schools and businesses. Named #1 on Money Magazine's “Best Places to Live” in 2016, Columbia ranks in the top 5% of the 823 places on the list for job growth and economic opportunity, and the schools are some of the best in the country.

Bell Columbia is located three miles west of Columbia Town Center, anchored by Nordstrom, eleven miles from Fort Meade, twenty miles from Baltimore, and thirty miles from both Annapolis and Washington, DC. Residents choose Bell Columbia because of the upgraded apartment finishes, community amenities, and location seven miles west of I-95.

All of our homes have been newly enhanced and include energy efficient appliance package, custom 42” cabinets, track lig

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$400
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Columbia have any available units?
Bell Columbia has 11 units available starting at $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell Columbia have?
Some of Bell Columbia's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Columbia currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Columbia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Columbia pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Columbia is pet friendly.
Does Bell Columbia offer parking?
Yes, Bell Columbia offers parking.
Does Bell Columbia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Columbia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Columbia have a pool?
Yes, Bell Columbia has a pool.
Does Bell Columbia have accessible units?
No, Bell Columbia does not have accessible units.
Does Bell Columbia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Columbia has units with dishwashers.
