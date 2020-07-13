All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Autumn Crest Apartments

5664 Stevens Forest Rd · (410) 834-8504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5664 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5682-43 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5634-273 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 5682-46 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 5674-74 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5656-153 · Avail. now

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 5624-285 · Avail. now

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn Crest Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome home to Autumn Crest Apartments, located in the heart of Columbia, Maryland. Autumn Crest features apartment homes offering spacious interiors and a convenient location. Come take a look at our array of floor plans from one-, two-, and three bedrooms, some even include dens! You will enjoy apartments with individually controlled heating and air conditioning and gas cooking. Our redesigned interiors include new wood cabinetry, countertops, new appliances, and carpeting. Each apartment home also features an in-unit washer and dryer. These well-designed apartment homes have tons for space for you and all of your belongings. Your apartment home offers ample space for living, storage, and simply enjoying life. If you have pets, they can come along as well. Cats and dogs (some breed restrictions) are welcomed at this community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 -12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Standard or $87.50 Deposit IQ
Move-in Fees: $99 hold fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Surface lot: paid. Permit Parking. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Autumn Crest Apartments have any available units?
Autumn Crest Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Autumn Crest Apartments have?
Some of Autumn Crest Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Autumn Crest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Autumn Crest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Autumn Crest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Autumn Crest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Autumn Crest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Autumn Crest Apartments offers parking.
Does Autumn Crest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Autumn Crest Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Autumn Crest Apartments have a pool?
No, Autumn Crest Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Autumn Crest Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Autumn Crest Apartments has accessible units.
Does Autumn Crest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Autumn Crest Apartments has units with dishwashers.
