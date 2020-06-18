9724 Summer Park Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome in Columbia! Four level row townhome featuring hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with crown molding, family room with gas fireplace and half bath. The fully equipped kitchen offers updated fixtures, custom tiled backsplash, granite countertops and all stainless appliances. Upstairs has a full hall bath with custom tiled tub/shower enclosure and leads to three large bedrooms. The master bedroom includes his and hers closet and a private full bath with custom tiled shower enclosure, soaker tub and dual vanity sink. Separate laundry closet has washer/dryer and storage. Top level loft has additional clubroom/family room space and walk out deck that would be great for entertaining guests. Ground level has 4th bedroom and a full hallway bath and additional closet storage.



Tenants have full access to all of the great neighborhood amenities, including a community pool.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



(RLNE5669794)