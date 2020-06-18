All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

9724 Summer Park Ct

9724 Summer Park Court · (240) 224-8220
Location

9724 Summer Park Court, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2375 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome in Columbia! Four level row townhome featuring hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with crown molding, family room with gas fireplace and half bath. The fully equipped kitchen offers updated fixtures, custom tiled backsplash, granite countertops and all stainless appliances. Upstairs has a full hall bath with custom tiled tub/shower enclosure and leads to three large bedrooms. The master bedroom includes his and hers closet and a private full bath with custom tiled shower enclosure, soaker tub and dual vanity sink. Separate laundry closet has washer/dryer and storage. Top level loft has additional clubroom/family room space and walk out deck that would be great for entertaining guests. Ground level has 4th bedroom and a full hallway bath and additional closet storage.

Tenants have full access to all of the great neighborhood amenities, including a community pool.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5669794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9724 Summer Park Ct have any available units?
9724 Summer Park Ct has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9724 Summer Park Ct have?
Some of 9724 Summer Park Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9724 Summer Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9724 Summer Park Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9724 Summer Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9724 Summer Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9724 Summer Park Ct offer parking?
No, 9724 Summer Park Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9724 Summer Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9724 Summer Park Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9724 Summer Park Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9724 Summer Park Ct has a pool.
Does 9724 Summer Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 9724 Summer Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9724 Summer Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9724 Summer Park Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
