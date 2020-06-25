All apartments in Columbia
9665 Hastings Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

9665 Hastings Drive

9665 Hastings Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9665 Hastings Dr, Columbia, MD 21046
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
9665 Hastings Drive Available 06/15/19 Columbia, MD - This well maintained 2 large bedroom end unit townhouse is move-in ready! You will love the large backyard with deck, privacy fence & shed.

(RLNE4854364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9665 Hastings Drive have any available units?
9665 Hastings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 9665 Hastings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9665 Hastings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9665 Hastings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9665 Hastings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9665 Hastings Drive offer parking?
No, 9665 Hastings Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9665 Hastings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9665 Hastings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9665 Hastings Drive have a pool?
No, 9665 Hastings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9665 Hastings Drive have accessible units?
No, 9665 Hastings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9665 Hastings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9665 Hastings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9665 Hastings Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9665 Hastings Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
