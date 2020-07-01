All apartments in Columbia
9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE
9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE

9652 Stirling Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9652 Stirling Bridge Drive, Columbia, MD 21046
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A cozy and spacious townhouse in Columbia. New granite countertop, new carpeting in the upper levels and wood floor on the main level. All applications considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9652 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

