Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD
9633 Whiteacre Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Oakland Mills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9633 Whiteacre Road, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bed, 1.5 bath spacious condo. Close to shops, walk/jog/bike trails, Min 12 month lease, $40 app fee each adult over age 18
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD have any available units?
9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD offer parking?
No, 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD have a pool?
No, 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9633 WHITE ACRE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
