All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 9522 Clocktower Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
9522 Clocktower Ln
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:44 AM

9522 Clocktower Ln

9522 Clocktower Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Kings Contrivance
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9522 Clocktower Lane, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE APRIL 23, 2020.Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse with garage in Columbia. Lovely kitchen and living/dining room combo, finished basement, and deck. Pets considered, no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9522 Clocktower Ln have any available units?
9522 Clocktower Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9522 Clocktower Ln have?
Some of 9522 Clocktower Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9522 Clocktower Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9522 Clocktower Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9522 Clocktower Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9522 Clocktower Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9522 Clocktower Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9522 Clocktower Ln offers parking.
Does 9522 Clocktower Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9522 Clocktower Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9522 Clocktower Ln have a pool?
No, 9522 Clocktower Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9522 Clocktower Ln have accessible units?
No, 9522 Clocktower Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9522 Clocktower Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9522 Clocktower Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way
Columbia, MD 21046
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr
Columbia, MD 21045
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd
Columbia, MD 21009
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr
Columbia, MD 21045

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University