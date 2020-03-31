Rent Calculator
9522 Clocktower Ln
9522 Clocktower Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9522 Clocktower Lane, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE APRIL 23, 2020.Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse with garage in Columbia. Lovely kitchen and living/dining room combo, finished basement, and deck. Pets considered, no smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9522 Clocktower Ln have any available units?
9522 Clocktower Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9522 Clocktower Ln have?
Some of 9522 Clocktower Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9522 Clocktower Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9522 Clocktower Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9522 Clocktower Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9522 Clocktower Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9522 Clocktower Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9522 Clocktower Ln offers parking.
Does 9522 Clocktower Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9522 Clocktower Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9522 Clocktower Ln have a pool?
No, 9522 Clocktower Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9522 Clocktower Ln have accessible units?
No, 9522 Clocktower Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9522 Clocktower Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9522 Clocktower Ln has units with dishwashers.
