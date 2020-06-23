9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

End unit townhouse, 3 Finished Levels with Garage. Hardwood Floors thru-out. Great kitchen w/ breakfast bar, gorgeous backsplash & new stainless steel appliances. Huge living room w/ custom feature wall. Top of the line trex deck w/ custom lighting. Upper level w/ 3 beds, master w/ vault ceilings, great closet and ensuite w/ separate tub & shower. Walkout basement w/ great family room. Lots of Natural Light! Pets case by case. Great Location with easy access to Baltimore, DC, Metro, Shopping and all major commuter routes.