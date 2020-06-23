All apartments in Columbia
9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE
9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE

9437 Birdhouse Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9437 Birdhouse Circle, Columbia, MD 21046
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
End unit townhouse, 3 Finished Levels with Garage. Hardwood Floors thru-out. Great kitchen w/ breakfast bar, gorgeous backsplash & new stainless steel appliances. Huge living room w/ custom feature wall. Top of the line trex deck w/ custom lighting. Upper level w/ 3 beds, master w/ vault ceilings, great closet and ensuite w/ separate tub & shower. Walkout basement w/ great family room. Lots of Natural Light! Pets case by case. Great Location with easy access to Baltimore, DC, Metro, Shopping and all major commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE have any available units?
9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE have?
Some of 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9437 BIRDHOUSE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
