9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:08 AM

9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE

9419 Clocktower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9419 Clocktower Lane, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute townhome in great condition. Three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths, finished lower level with small kitchen and walk-out to back yard. Wood floors throughout. Bright, clean and ready for a tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE have any available units?
9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE have?
Some of 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE offer parking?
No, 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE have a pool?
No, 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE have accessible units?
No, 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE has units with dishwashers.

