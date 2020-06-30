Cute townhome in great condition. Three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths, finished lower level with small kitchen and walk-out to back yard. Wood floors throughout. Bright, clean and ready for a tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE have any available units?
9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE have?
Some of 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9419 CLOCKTOWER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.