Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:10 PM

9336 MATADOR ROAD

9336 Matador Road · No Longer Available
Location

9336 Matador Road, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bed room 2 full bath town home in a convenient location, brick front. Tasteful pergo flooring on each level, Ceramic tile floor in kitchen, 2nd full bath in finished lower level w/ walkout to private fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9336 MATADOR ROAD have any available units?
9336 MATADOR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 9336 MATADOR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9336 MATADOR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9336 MATADOR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9336 MATADOR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9336 MATADOR ROAD offer parking?
No, 9336 MATADOR ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9336 MATADOR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9336 MATADOR ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9336 MATADOR ROAD have a pool?
No, 9336 MATADOR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9336 MATADOR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9336 MATADOR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9336 MATADOR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9336 MATADOR ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9336 MATADOR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9336 MATADOR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
