4 bed room 2 full bath town home in a convenient location, brick front. Tasteful pergo flooring on each level, Ceramic tile floor in kitchen, 2nd full bath in finished lower level w/ walkout to private fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9336 MATADOR ROAD have any available units?
9336 MATADOR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 9336 MATADOR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9336 MATADOR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.