9327 MATADOR RD
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:12 AM

9327 MATADOR RD

9327 Matador Road · No Longer Available
Location

9327 Matador Road, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom Townhome in the heart of Columbia. Nicely updated and ready for occupancy. Housing Choice Voucher is welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9327 MATADOR RD have any available units?
9327 MATADOR RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 9327 MATADOR RD currently offering any rent specials?
9327 MATADOR RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9327 MATADOR RD pet-friendly?
No, 9327 MATADOR RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9327 MATADOR RD offer parking?
Yes, 9327 MATADOR RD offers parking.
Does 9327 MATADOR RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9327 MATADOR RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9327 MATADOR RD have a pool?
No, 9327 MATADOR RD does not have a pool.
Does 9327 MATADOR RD have accessible units?
No, 9327 MATADOR RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9327 MATADOR RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9327 MATADOR RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9327 MATADOR RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9327 MATADOR RD does not have units with air conditioning.
