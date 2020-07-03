9264 Lapwing Ct

AVAILABLE NOW. Recently remodeled end of group town home.3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths,deck, fenced in yard.Laminate hardwood floors,wall to wall carpeting on stairs, tile.Quiet neighorhood. Warm gas heat.No smoking. Will consider your pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
