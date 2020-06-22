Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 9256 BRUSH RUN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
9256 BRUSH RUN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9256 BRUSH RUN
9256 Brush Run
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9256 Brush Run, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful 4 level Split Foyer in quiet cul-de-sac on corner lot. Open floor plan w/Pergo flooring on ML, Fire Place in LR, updated KIT, 3 Lg BDs, Updated MBA, Trex Deck, Tons of storage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9256 BRUSH RUN have any available units?
9256 BRUSH RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9256 BRUSH RUN have?
Some of 9256 BRUSH RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9256 BRUSH RUN currently offering any rent specials?
9256 BRUSH RUN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9256 BRUSH RUN pet-friendly?
No, 9256 BRUSH RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 9256 BRUSH RUN offer parking?
No, 9256 BRUSH RUN does not offer parking.
Does 9256 BRUSH RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9256 BRUSH RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9256 BRUSH RUN have a pool?
No, 9256 BRUSH RUN does not have a pool.
Does 9256 BRUSH RUN have accessible units?
No, 9256 BRUSH RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 9256 BRUSH RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9256 BRUSH RUN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21044
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr
Columbia, MD 21045
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Similar Pages
Columbia 1 Bedrooms
Columbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Hickory Ridge
Long Reach
Kings Contrivance
Oakland Mills
Harpers Choice
Downtown Columbia
Wilde Lake
Fairway Hills
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University