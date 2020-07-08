Rent Calculator
9255 HOBNAIL COURT
9255 HOBNAIL COURT
9255 Hobnail Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9255 Hobnail Court, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This large end unit townhouse has a private yard, large deck off living room, fireplace, walk-out basement and more! Easy access to rt 32, 100, 95 and close to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9255 HOBNAIL COURT have any available units?
9255 HOBNAIL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9255 HOBNAIL COURT have?
Some of 9255 HOBNAIL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9255 HOBNAIL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9255 HOBNAIL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9255 HOBNAIL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9255 HOBNAIL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 9255 HOBNAIL COURT offer parking?
No, 9255 HOBNAIL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9255 HOBNAIL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9255 HOBNAIL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9255 HOBNAIL COURT have a pool?
No, 9255 HOBNAIL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9255 HOBNAIL COURT have accessible units?
No, 9255 HOBNAIL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9255 HOBNAIL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9255 HOBNAIL COURT has units with dishwashers.
