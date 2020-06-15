9251 PERFECT HOUR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Terrific location in Cul-de-Sac backing to woodlands. Carport and driveway with plenty of parking. Remodeled kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space. Woodfloors in living and dining rooms. Lower level offers 4 more bedrooms or gathering/work spaces with beautiful tile. Washer & Dryer convey. Full sized deck and patio. Plenty of privacy but rec area closeby. Vouchers ok. Apply online.