Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9251 PERFECT HOUR

9251 Perfect Hour · No Longer Available
Location

9251 Perfect Hour, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ice maker
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Terrific location in Cul-de-Sac backing to woodlands. Carport and driveway with plenty of parking. Remodeled kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space. Woodfloors in living and dining rooms. Lower level offers 4 more bedrooms or gathering/work spaces with beautiful tile. Washer & Dryer convey. Full sized deck and patio. Plenty of privacy but rec area closeby. Vouchers ok. Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9251 PERFECT HOUR have any available units?
9251 PERFECT HOUR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9251 PERFECT HOUR have?
Some of 9251 PERFECT HOUR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9251 PERFECT HOUR currently offering any rent specials?
9251 PERFECT HOUR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9251 PERFECT HOUR pet-friendly?
No, 9251 PERFECT HOUR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9251 PERFECT HOUR offer parking?
Yes, 9251 PERFECT HOUR offers parking.
Does 9251 PERFECT HOUR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9251 PERFECT HOUR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9251 PERFECT HOUR have a pool?
No, 9251 PERFECT HOUR does not have a pool.
Does 9251 PERFECT HOUR have accessible units?
No, 9251 PERFECT HOUR does not have accessible units.
Does 9251 PERFECT HOUR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9251 PERFECT HOUR has units with dishwashers.
