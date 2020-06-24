All apartments in Columbia
Columbia, MD
8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT
8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT

8968 Watchlight Court · No Longer Available
Location

8968 Watchlight Court, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Village of Long Reach. Eat-in kitchen, finished walkout basement, warm gas heat, hardwood floors, wall to wall carpet, ceramic tile in bathrooms, updated kitchen cabinets and appliances. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT have any available units?
8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT have?
Some of 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT offer parking?
No, 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT have a pool?
No, 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT have accessible units?
No, 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT has units with dishwashers.
