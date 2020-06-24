8968 Watchlight Court, Columbia, MD 21045 Long Reach
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Village of Long Reach. Eat-in kitchen, finished walkout basement, warm gas heat, hardwood floors, wall to wall carpet, ceramic tile in bathrooms, updated kitchen cabinets and appliances. No smoking. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT have any available units?
8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT have?
Some of 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8968 WATCHLIGHT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.