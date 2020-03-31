8909 BLADE GREEN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE 8/19. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in Columbia. Finished basement, deck, fully equipped kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Gas heat. Lovely hardwood floors on main level. Will consider your pet, no smoking.