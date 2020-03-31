All apartments in Columbia
Last updated December 27 2019

8909 BLADE GREEN LANE

8909 Blade Green Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8909 Blade Green Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 8/19. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in Columbia. Finished basement, deck, fully equipped kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Gas heat. Lovely hardwood floors on main level. Will consider your pet, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE have any available units?
8909 BLADE GREEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE have?
Some of 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8909 BLADE GREEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE offer parking?
No, 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE have a pool?
No, 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8909 BLADE GREEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
