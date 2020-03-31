Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8906 Mallard Ct
8906 Mallard Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
8906 Mallard Court, Columbia, MD 21045
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff6078a0c3 ----
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Howard County. Plenty of space. Pets considered. No smoking.
12 Months
Dryer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8906 Mallard Ct have any available units?
8906 Mallard Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 8906 Mallard Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8906 Mallard Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8906 Mallard Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8906 Mallard Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8906 Mallard Ct offer parking?
No, 8906 Mallard Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8906 Mallard Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8906 Mallard Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8906 Mallard Ct have a pool?
No, 8906 Mallard Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8906 Mallard Ct have accessible units?
No, 8906 Mallard Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8906 Mallard Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8906 Mallard Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8906 Mallard Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8906 Mallard Ct has units with air conditioning.
