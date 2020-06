Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths!

Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out. Tranquil master bedroom with bathroom with soaking tub. Pets considered. No smoking.