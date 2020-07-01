8854 SPIRAL CUT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious top floor condo with hardwood floors and two large walk-in closets. The building backs to a small stream and hiking/walking path. Close to shopping, restaurants and major roadways. Water and HOA included in monthly rent. No Pets.