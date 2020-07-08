Rent Calculator
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8438 KINGS MEADE WAY
8438 King's Meade Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
8438 King's Meade Way, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TWO CAR GARAGE. TWO STORY COLONIAL. FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN STEPPING OUT TO DECK AND FENCED REAR YARD. FINISHED BASEMENT. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY have any available units?
8438 KINGS MEADE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8438 KINGS MEADE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY offers parking.
Does 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY have a pool?
No, 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY have accessible units?
No, 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8438 KINGS MEADE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
