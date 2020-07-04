All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 7886 River Rock Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
7886 River Rock Way
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

7886 River Rock Way

7886 River Rock Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Hickory Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7886 River Rock Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 10/15/19.3 Bedroom,3.5 Bath middle of group town home.Living room,dining room, wall to wall carpet, finished basement, all appliances,warm gas heat,2 car garage. No smoking. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7886 River Rock Way have any available units?
7886 River Rock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7886 River Rock Way have?
Some of 7886 River Rock Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7886 River Rock Way currently offering any rent specials?
7886 River Rock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7886 River Rock Way pet-friendly?
No, 7886 River Rock Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 7886 River Rock Way offer parking?
Yes, 7886 River Rock Way offers parking.
Does 7886 River Rock Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7886 River Rock Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7886 River Rock Way have a pool?
No, 7886 River Rock Way does not have a pool.
Does 7886 River Rock Way have accessible units?
No, 7886 River Rock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7886 River Rock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7886 River Rock Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way
Columbia, MD 21044
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir
Columbia, MD 21044
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive
Columbia, MD 21044
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd
Columbia, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University