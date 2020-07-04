Rent Calculator
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7886 River Rock Way
7886 River Rock Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7886 River Rock Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 10/15/19.3 Bedroom,3.5 Bath middle of group town home.Living room,dining room, wall to wall carpet, finished basement, all appliances,warm gas heat,2 car garage. No smoking. No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7886 River Rock Way have any available units?
7886 River Rock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7886 River Rock Way have?
Some of 7886 River Rock Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7886 River Rock Way currently offering any rent specials?
7886 River Rock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7886 River Rock Way pet-friendly?
No, 7886 River Rock Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 7886 River Rock Way offer parking?
Yes, 7886 River Rock Way offers parking.
Does 7886 River Rock Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7886 River Rock Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7886 River Rock Way have a pool?
No, 7886 River Rock Way does not have a pool.
Does 7886 River Rock Way have accessible units?
No, 7886 River Rock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7886 River Rock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7886 River Rock Way has units with dishwashers.
