7473 Hickory Log Circle, Columbia, MD 21045 Owen Brown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Beautiful townhouse in Columbia w/1 covered parking space. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Kitchen w/granite counters & sunny bay window. Enjoy relaxing evenings on large deck overlooking wooded area. Upper level pergo flooring. Master suite w/wall of closets & attached full bath. Lower level has wood fireplace w/walkout to rear yard. Laundry room w/storage. Convenient location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
