Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:38 PM

7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE

7473 Hickory Log Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7473 Hickory Log Circle, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful townhouse in Columbia w/1 covered parking space. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Kitchen w/granite counters & sunny bay window. Enjoy relaxing evenings on large deck overlooking wooded area. Upper level pergo flooring. Master suite w/wall of closets & attached full bath. Lower level has wood fireplace w/walkout to rear yard. Laundry room w/storage. Convenient location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE have any available units?
7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE have?
Some of 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7473 HICKORY LOG CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

