7458 Sea Change

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

This is a MUST see 3 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse in a quiet neighborhood. The master suite is HUGE and complete with an en-suite master bathroom shower and his and hers vanity. This nicely updated townhouse comes complete with all appliances to include washer and dryer. The rooms are outfitted with ample lighting to include skylight and recess lighting. The full size kitchen is very spacious and is outfitted with modern appliances. There are several storage closets and a partially finished basement that provides additional carpeted space for a recreation room. There is just too much to list. Please call us for an appointment to view this home! This house will not last long! CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT (240) 206 - 6044.

Contact us to schedule a showing.