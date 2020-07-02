7458 Sea Change

This is a MUST see 3 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse in a quiet neighborhood. The master suite is HUGE and complete with an en-suite master bathroom shower and his and hers vanity. This nicely updated townhouse comes complete with all appliances to include washer and dryer. The rooms are outfitted with ample lighting to include skylight and recess lighting. The full size kitchen is very spacious and is outfitted with modern appliances. There are several storage closets and a partially finished basement that provides additional carpeted space for a recreation room. There is just too much to list. Please call us for an appointment to view this home! This house will not last long! CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT (240) 206 - 6044. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
