7263 Streamerbell Row

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RENT REDUCED!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in Columbia. Hardwood floors in main living area and wall to wall carpet in bedrooms. Walk in closets for plenty of storage. Enjoy the outdoors on the patio. Pets considered. No smoking.