6820 Pyramid Way
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM
6820 Pyramid Way
6820 Pyramid Way
Location
6820 Pyramid Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 10/1/19. Private lot, hardwood floors, wall to wall carpet,finished walkout basement. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. No smoking. Will consider your pet. No dogs please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6820 Pyramid Way have any available units?
6820 Pyramid Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6820 Pyramid Way have?
Some of 6820 Pyramid Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6820 Pyramid Way currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Pyramid Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Pyramid Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6820 Pyramid Way is pet friendly.
Does 6820 Pyramid Way offer parking?
Yes, 6820 Pyramid Way offers parking.
Does 6820 Pyramid Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820 Pyramid Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Pyramid Way have a pool?
No, 6820 Pyramid Way does not have a pool.
Does 6820 Pyramid Way have accessible units?
No, 6820 Pyramid Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Pyramid Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6820 Pyramid Way has units with dishwashers.
