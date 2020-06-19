6723 Quiet Hours

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse parking guest parking tennis court

Spacious TH with eat-in kitchen,fenced yard, new appliances,new windows,wall to wall new carpet,hardwood floor, ceramic tile, updated bathrooms,kitchen,new ceiling lights,beautiful full size deck, recreation room,finished basement,wood burning fireplace,alarm system available,lot of storage space,fresh paint and more.



Easy access to Rt 29,Rt32 and I-95. Walk to library, school, lake, shopping, grocery, tennis and close to mall, hospital, college and transit. Reserved parking and plenty of guest parking. No smoking. Must see! We will consider your small pet.