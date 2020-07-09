Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6668 STAR PATH
1 of 9
6668 STAR PATH
6668 Star Path
·
No Longer Available
Location
6668 Star Path, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown
Amenities
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Over sized 1 bedroom/bathroom basement apartment for rent with private entrance. All utilities included. ***This listing is NOT posted on craigslist***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6668 STAR PATH have any available units?
6668 STAR PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 6668 STAR PATH currently offering any rent specials?
6668 STAR PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6668 STAR PATH pet-friendly?
No, 6668 STAR PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 6668 STAR PATH offer parking?
No, 6668 STAR PATH does not offer parking.
Does 6668 STAR PATH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6668 STAR PATH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6668 STAR PATH have a pool?
No, 6668 STAR PATH does not have a pool.
Does 6668 STAR PATH have accessible units?
No, 6668 STAR PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 6668 STAR PATH have units with dishwashers?
No, 6668 STAR PATH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6668 STAR PATH have units with air conditioning?
No, 6668 STAR PATH does not have units with air conditioning.
