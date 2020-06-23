6596 Woven Moonbeam, Columbia, MD 21045 Owen Brown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath, two-level townhome in Columbia, MD Good credit (score of 625 and above). no pets, no smokers. Fenced yard and shed. Deck off living room. Great location close to library, shopping, and commuter routes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6596 WOVEN MOONBEAM have any available units?
6596 WOVEN MOONBEAM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6596 WOVEN MOONBEAM have?
Some of 6596 WOVEN MOONBEAM's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6596 WOVEN MOONBEAM currently offering any rent specials?
6596 WOVEN MOONBEAM isn't currently offering any rent specials.