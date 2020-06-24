3 bedroom end of group townhouse in Howard County. Lots of updates! Vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, fully equipped kitchen. Shared laundry, owner pays water/sewer. Pets considered. No smoking.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW have any available units?
6559 FRIETCHIE ROW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW have?
Some of 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW currently offering any rent specials?
6559 FRIETCHIE ROW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW is pet friendly.
Does 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW offer parking?
No, 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW does not offer parking.
Does 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW have a pool?
No, 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW does not have a pool.
Does 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW have accessible units?
No, 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW does not have accessible units.
Does 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW has units with dishwashers.