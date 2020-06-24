All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6559 FRIETCHIE ROW
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

6559 FRIETCHIE ROW

6559 Frietchie Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6559 Frietchie Row, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom end of group townhouse in Howard County. Lots of updates! Vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, fully equipped kitchen. Shared laundry, owner pays water/sewer. Pets considered. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW have any available units?
6559 FRIETCHIE ROW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW have?
Some of 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW currently offering any rent specials?
6559 FRIETCHIE ROW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW is pet friendly.
Does 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW offer parking?
No, 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW does not offer parking.
Does 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW have a pool?
No, 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW does not have a pool.
Does 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW have accessible units?
No, 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW does not have accessible units.
Does 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6559 FRIETCHIE ROW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct
Columbia, MD 21045
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way
Columbia, MD 21044
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir
Columbia, MD 21044
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University