All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6420 4 Foot Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6420 4 Foot Trl
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:54 AM

6420 4 Foot Trl

6420 Four Foot Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Long Reach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6420 Four Foot Trail, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 01/22/20. Large 5 bedroom 2.5 Bath colonial with eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace, recreation room,den/study, 2 car garage,alarm system, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. No smoking.Will consider your pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 4 Foot Trl have any available units?
6420 4 Foot Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6420 4 Foot Trl have?
Some of 6420 4 Foot Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 4 Foot Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6420 4 Foot Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 4 Foot Trl pet-friendly?
No, 6420 4 Foot Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6420 4 Foot Trl offer parking?
Yes, 6420 4 Foot Trl offers parking.
Does 6420 4 Foot Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6420 4 Foot Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 4 Foot Trl have a pool?
No, 6420 4 Foot Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6420 4 Foot Trl have accessible units?
No, 6420 4 Foot Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 4 Foot Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6420 4 Foot Trl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct
Columbia, MD 21045
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd
Columbia, MD 21009
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr
Columbia, MD 21045

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University