6381 WIND RIDER WAY
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

6381 WIND RIDER WAY

6381 Wind Rider Way · No Longer Available
Location

6381 Wind Rider Way, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous renovated 3 Bed and 3.5Bath town home.Granite counter tops/ white cabinets. back-splash. center island. Gleming hardwood floors through-out main and lower level.. finished basement /in law suit. Close to 29.100.95

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

