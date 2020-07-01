6210 Hidden Clearing

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated and move in Ready. 3 Bed 2 Bath Large Yard - Single Family Home with a great yard in Columbia! This charming home has new paint, new flooring, Completely updated and new Kitchen, Updated and NEW bathrooms, 3 bedrooms on the top floor 2 full baths. The bedrooms are good size with the master having a beautiful updated and tiled shower. The main level features the beautifully updated kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances with easy access to the large back yard with a nice deck perfect for entertaining. The family room right off the garage features a fully functional wood burning fireplace. The 1 car garage is perfect for storage or 1 car. Come see this home and you won't be disappointed, and enjoy the relaxing outdoor living on the deck.



***Available Today***



Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities.

**PETS Case by Case** **No Smoking**



Call or e-mail today to schedule a showing!



443-979-8872

Support@RealPropertyMetro.com



Application Requirements:



- Everyone 18 and older MUST apply



- Under 600 credit score will be denied



- Under 650 may require up to 2 months deposit



- Must gross at least 3x your amount of rent



- Must have good rental history



**Security deposit, first month's rent and a signed lease due within 48 hours of approval, unless otherwise agreed upon**



No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(RLNE5245046)