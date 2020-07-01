All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6210 Hidden Clearing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6210 Hidden Clearing
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

6210 Hidden Clearing

6210 Hidden Clearing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Long Reach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6210 Hidden Clearing, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated and move in Ready. 3 Bed 2 Bath Large Yard - Single Family Home with a great yard in Columbia! This charming home has new paint, new flooring, Completely updated and new Kitchen, Updated and NEW bathrooms, 3 bedrooms on the top floor 2 full baths. The bedrooms are good size with the master having a beautiful updated and tiled shower. The main level features the beautifully updated kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances with easy access to the large back yard with a nice deck perfect for entertaining. The family room right off the garage features a fully functional wood burning fireplace. The 1 car garage is perfect for storage or 1 car. Come see this home and you won't be disappointed, and enjoy the relaxing outdoor living on the deck.

***Available Today***

Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities.
**PETS Case by Case** **No Smoking**

Call or e-mail today to schedule a showing!

443-979-8872
Support@RealPropertyMetro.com

Application Requirements:

- Everyone 18 and older MUST apply

- Under 600 credit score will be denied

- Under 650 may require up to 2 months deposit

- Must gross at least 3x your amount of rent

- Must have good rental history

**Security deposit, first month's rent and a signed lease due within 48 hours of approval, unless otherwise agreed upon**

No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5245046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Hidden Clearing have any available units?
6210 Hidden Clearing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6210 Hidden Clearing have?
Some of 6210 Hidden Clearing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 Hidden Clearing currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Hidden Clearing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Hidden Clearing pet-friendly?
Yes, 6210 Hidden Clearing is pet friendly.
Does 6210 Hidden Clearing offer parking?
Yes, 6210 Hidden Clearing offers parking.
Does 6210 Hidden Clearing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6210 Hidden Clearing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Hidden Clearing have a pool?
No, 6210 Hidden Clearing does not have a pool.
Does 6210 Hidden Clearing have accessible units?
No, 6210 Hidden Clearing does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Hidden Clearing have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 Hidden Clearing does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive
Columbia, MD 21044
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University