Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE
Last updated July 27 2019 at 3:23 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE
6142 Cedar Wood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Hickory Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6142 Cedar Wood Drive, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
End of Group townhome for rent with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 half baths. The home backs to trees and is located on a cul-de-sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE have any available units?
6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6142 CEDAR WOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr
Columbia, MD 21045
Similar Pages
Columbia 1 Bedrooms
Columbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Hickory Ridge
Long Reach
Kings Contrivance
Oakland Mills
Harpers Choice
Downtown Columbia
Wilde Lake
Fairway Hills
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University