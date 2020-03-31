6099 MAJORS LANE

3 bed, 2 bath spacious condo. Rent INCLUDES water, and gas. Free hot water, heating, cooking!! Specious living & dining room, kitchen, patio. Tot lot and playground, jogging/walking paths. Convenient location to shopping & all major HW.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
