Location

6099 Majors Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

patio / balcony
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
3 bed, 2 bath spacious condo. Rent INCLUDES water, and gas. Free hot water, heating, cooking!! Specious living & dining room, kitchen, patio. Tot lot and playground, jogging/walking paths. Convenient location to shopping & all major HW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6099 MAJORS LANE have any available units?
6099 MAJORS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 6099 MAJORS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6099 MAJORS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6099 MAJORS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6099 MAJORS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6099 MAJORS LANE offer parking?
No, 6099 MAJORS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6099 MAJORS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6099 MAJORS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6099 MAJORS LANE have a pool?
No, 6099 MAJORS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6099 MAJORS LANE have accessible units?
No, 6099 MAJORS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6099 MAJORS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6099 MAJORS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6099 MAJORS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6099 MAJORS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
