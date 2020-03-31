Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6097 MAJORS LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6097 MAJORS LANE
6097 Majors Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6097 Majors Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach
Amenities
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo! Move in ready on the 2nd floor. in Columbia MD. Close to Columbia Mall and Shopping centers. Easy access to 95 and 29. Water and gas included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6097 MAJORS LANE have any available units?
6097 MAJORS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 6097 MAJORS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6097 MAJORS LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6097 MAJORS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6097 MAJORS LANE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 6097 MAJORS LANE offer parking?
No, 6097 MAJORS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6097 MAJORS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6097 MAJORS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6097 MAJORS LANE have a pool?
No, 6097 MAJORS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6097 MAJORS LANE have accessible units?
No, 6097 MAJORS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6097 MAJORS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6097 MAJORS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6097 MAJORS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6097 MAJORS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
