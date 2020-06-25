Rent Calculator
Columbia, MD
/
6085 Majors Ln Apt 5
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6085 Majors Ln Apt 5
6085 Majors Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6085 Majors Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! 2 bedroom and 1 bath middle of group condo with Galley kitchen and balcony, 2 assigned parking spaces, coin laundry on site. Will consider your pet and no smoking please!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 have any available units?
6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 have?
Some of 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 is pet friendly.
Does 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 offers parking.
Does 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6085 Majors Ln Apt 5 has units with dishwashers.
