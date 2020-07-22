Beautiful middle-of-group townhouse in Hickory Ridge with three bedrooms, two full baths, and two half baths. Finished basement. Eat-in Kitchen. Lovely deck. Family room, dining room, utility room. No smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6072 Wild Ginger Ct have any available units?
6072 Wild Ginger Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6072 Wild Ginger Ct have?
Some of 6072 Wild Ginger Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6072 Wild Ginger Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6072 Wild Ginger Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.