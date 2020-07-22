All apartments in Columbia
6072 Wild Ginger Ct

6072 Wild Ginger Court · No Longer Available
Location

6072 Wild Ginger Court, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful middle-of-group townhouse in Hickory Ridge with three bedrooms, two full baths, and two half baths. Finished basement. Eat-in Kitchen. Lovely deck. Family room, dining room, utility room. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6072 Wild Ginger Ct have any available units?
6072 Wild Ginger Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6072 Wild Ginger Ct have?
Some of 6072 Wild Ginger Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6072 Wild Ginger Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6072 Wild Ginger Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6072 Wild Ginger Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6072 Wild Ginger Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6072 Wild Ginger Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6072 Wild Ginger Ct offers parking.
Does 6072 Wild Ginger Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6072 Wild Ginger Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6072 Wild Ginger Ct have a pool?
No, 6072 Wild Ginger Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6072 Wild Ginger Ct have accessible units?
No, 6072 Wild Ginger Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6072 Wild Ginger Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6072 Wild Ginger Ct has units with dishwashers.
