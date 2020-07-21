All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6050 Weekend Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6050 Weekend Way
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:35 AM

6050 Weekend Way

6050 Weekend Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Downtown Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6050 Weekend Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 9/1/19. Nice town home with all appliances, fireplace,ceramic tile, wall to wall carpet, deck. Will consider your cat. No dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 Weekend Way have any available units?
6050 Weekend Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6050 Weekend Way have?
Some of 6050 Weekend Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6050 Weekend Way currently offering any rent specials?
6050 Weekend Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 Weekend Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6050 Weekend Way is pet friendly.
Does 6050 Weekend Way offer parking?
No, 6050 Weekend Way does not offer parking.
Does 6050 Weekend Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6050 Weekend Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 Weekend Way have a pool?
No, 6050 Weekend Way does not have a pool.
Does 6050 Weekend Way have accessible units?
No, 6050 Weekend Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 Weekend Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6050 Weekend Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way
Columbia, MD 21044
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University