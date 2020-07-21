Rent Calculator
Columbia
Home
Columbia, MD
6050 Weekend Way
Last updated August 27 2019
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6050 Weekend Way
6050 Weekend Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
6050 Weekend Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 9/1/19. Nice town home with all appliances, fireplace,ceramic tile, wall to wall carpet, deck. Will consider your cat. No dogs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6050 Weekend Way have any available units?
6050 Weekend Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6050 Weekend Way have?
Some of 6050 Weekend Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6050 Weekend Way currently offering any rent specials?
6050 Weekend Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 Weekend Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6050 Weekend Way is pet friendly.
Does 6050 Weekend Way offer parking?
No, 6050 Weekend Way does not offer parking.
Does 6050 Weekend Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6050 Weekend Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 Weekend Way have a pool?
No, 6050 Weekend Way does not have a pool.
Does 6050 Weekend Way have accessible units?
No, 6050 Weekend Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 Weekend Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6050 Weekend Way has units with dishwashers.
