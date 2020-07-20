Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM
1 of 12
6047 Wild Ginger Ct
6047 Wild Ginger Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6047 Wild Ginger Court, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now. Nice townhome conveniently located to all amenities.2 bedrooms,2 full bath,1 half bath, finished basement. No smoking.Will consider your small pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6047 Wild Ginger Ct have any available units?
6047 Wild Ginger Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6047 Wild Ginger Ct have?
Some of 6047 Wild Ginger Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6047 Wild Ginger Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6047 Wild Ginger Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6047 Wild Ginger Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6047 Wild Ginger Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6047 Wild Ginger Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6047 Wild Ginger Ct offers parking.
Does 6047 Wild Ginger Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6047 Wild Ginger Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6047 Wild Ginger Ct have a pool?
No, 6047 Wild Ginger Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6047 Wild Ginger Ct have accessible units?
No, 6047 Wild Ginger Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6047 Wild Ginger Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6047 Wild Ginger Ct has units with dishwashers.
