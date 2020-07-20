All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6047 Wild Ginger Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6047 Wild Ginger Ct
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

6047 Wild Ginger Ct

6047 Wild Ginger Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Hickory Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6047 Wild Ginger Court, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now. Nice townhome conveniently located to all amenities.2 bedrooms,2 full bath,1 half bath, finished basement. No smoking.Will consider your small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6047 Wild Ginger Ct have any available units?
6047 Wild Ginger Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6047 Wild Ginger Ct have?
Some of 6047 Wild Ginger Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6047 Wild Ginger Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6047 Wild Ginger Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6047 Wild Ginger Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6047 Wild Ginger Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6047 Wild Ginger Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6047 Wild Ginger Ct offers parking.
Does 6047 Wild Ginger Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6047 Wild Ginger Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6047 Wild Ginger Ct have a pool?
No, 6047 Wild Ginger Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6047 Wild Ginger Ct have accessible units?
No, 6047 Wild Ginger Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6047 Wild Ginger Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6047 Wild Ginger Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Merion
12290 Green Meadow Dr
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way
Columbia, MD 21046
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir
Columbia, MD 21044
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr
Columbia, MD 21045
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University